Eros Correa Looks to Remain Undefeated with Scheduled January 25 Bout in Mexico

Undefeated super bantamweight prospect, Eros Correa (8-0, 6 KOs), who is managed by Cali Boxing Management, returns to the ring on this Saturday January 25, 2010, at the Big Punch Arena, promoted by GM3 Boxing and Gonzalez Boxing Promotions. Correa will battle Genaro Rodriguez (6-7-1, 2 KOs), who hails from Baja California, Mexico. The fight will be an eight-round bout, the first of Eros Correa’s career.

“I am really focused right now, and I believe this will be a very big year for me starting with this fight,” said Eros Correa, who resided in San Jose, CA. “I am staying in the gym and constantly improving every single day. I am ready to put on a great performance to start the year.”

“Eros is very focused, he has an exciting crowd-pleasing style,” said Andrew Bocanegra, of Cali Boxing Management. “Eros is one of the most exciting fighters in the lower weight classes right now and January 25th people will see why.”

“I want to fight the big names in my division,” continued Correa. “Godinez has fought fighters who have fought for world titles, I want to show the world the fighter I am by making a statement and beating him by knockout.”

“Eros is focused right now,” said Jessie Sanchez, of Cali Boxing Management. “He’s been as active as ever and this fight will continue to show all of his progress.”

