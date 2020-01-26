Daniel Roman: “At this level there are no easy fights”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA and IBF super bantamweight champion Daniel Roman 27-2-1 (10) is looking forward to returning to the ring when he faces undefeated Uzbek southpaw Murodjon Akhmadaliev 7-0 (6) at the Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami, Florida this Thursday night.

In his last outing in April, the 29-year-old American wrested the IBF belt from TJ Doheny 22-1 (16) by majority decision in what was widely considered on of the fights of the year.

“Murodjon Akhmadaliev beat my teammate Isaac Zarate so I’m very familiar with him,” said Roman, who is undefeated for more than six years. “I know he’s a strong kid, an aggressive fighter, he’s hungry and he’s going to try to take me out as best he can.

“He makes a few mistakes, he likes to fight with his hands down, not sure if that’s his style, but those are the flaws I see in him. Akhmadaliev might not have the experience as a pro, but he was a great Olympic amateur who won a bronze metal. At this level there are no easy fights. His style and my style are going to make for a great bout.

“It was a great training camp like always. We expect Akhmadaliev to come with his best and we are not taking him lightly. My shoulder injury is behind me and I’m feeling 100%. This is a world championship fight and we are ready to go.”

“Danny is a true professional, he’s discipline, he sacrifices, he works hard,” said trainer and manager Eddie Gonzalez. “If I ask him to do something he goes beyond. I’m very confident his going to beat Murodjon Akhmadaliev.”

“I think Roman is one of the best fighters in boxing period,” said Ken Thompson, CEO of Thompson Boxing Promotions, Roman’s promoter. “He’s fought all over the world and won world titles. He’s the best fighter we’ve ever had at Thompson Boxing. I’m expecting him to have a spectacular performance.”

“I can’t think of any fights the Danny Roman has been in that wasn’t action packed,” said Thompson Boxing matchmaker Alex Camponovo. “He hasn’t lost many rounds in his career and I expect him to dominate in this fight.”

