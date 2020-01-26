Deontay Wilder says Tyson Fury is crazy, claims to be the biggest puncher in boxing history

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 42-0-1 (41) has laughed off claims from Tyson Fury 29-0-1 (20) that he will knock him out in two rounds.

“Their strategy? I don’t know how to take it. Are they trying to throw me off my game?” Wilder said to Fox.

“I don’t know what he will do. He’s crazy, man. If he believes in it, I must take his word for it. But it’s different when you step in the ring. I’m the biggest puncher in boxing history.”

Wilder insisted Fury has no chance of scoring an early stoppage against him.

“I don’t think so. We haven’t seen that displayed. I didn’t feel [his power],” he continued.

“I think Tyson has pillows as fists. He has skill but you can’t have it all.

“Of course, it would play into my gameplan [if Fury aimed for a two-round knockout win] because when you come forward, you give me more momentum to land a shot.”

Fury interrupted to clarify his comments: “If I put my chin in front of him and said: ‘KO me please, Deontay’. I’m hardly going to do that. I’ve got to back him up, put him on the back foot.

“I stand by that wholeheartedly. In the first fight I used my boxing skills and it didn’t work. I didn’t win. I’m about winning.

“We’re giant heavyweights and I’ve had 20 knockouts in 29 victories. I’m very capable of knocking people out. When you underestimate someone’s power, you come unstuck.

“He is a much bigger one-punch knockout artist than me. But nobody can match me with heart and determination. I will put my iron will on Wilder.

“I’m not afraid to go mano-a-mano with the biggest puncher in heavyweight boxing.

“It doesn’t matter if you win 11 and a half rounds against Wilder with 30 seconds left because he can KO anybody.”

Wilder added: “I am blessed with power. It’s his job to stay away. Thirty-six minutes he has to avoid me.”

In their first fight a little more than a year ago, Fury outboxed Wilder for much of the fight before succumbing to the American’s power in the ninth and 12th rounds but managed to hold on for a controversial split draw.

