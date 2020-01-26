TwitterFacebook

Jarrett Hurd: “We want all the belts”

26 January 2020
5_hurd_santana004
Jarrett Hurd and Francisco Santana. Photo credit: Emily Harney
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBA and IBF junior middleweight champion Jarrett ‘Swift’ Hurd 25-1 (16) wants his belts back following his 10-round unanimous decision win over Francisco ‘Chia’ Santana 25-9-1 (12) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night.

Fighting for the first time since losing his world championships to Julian Williams in May, Hurd said he wanted to get away from wars and concentrate more on boxing.

Santana had little answer for Hurd’s style, hitting the canvas in the final seconds of the fight before losing by scores of 97-92, 99-90 and 99-90.

“We came out here and did what we wanted to do,” said Hurd. “The crowd didn’t love it, but you gotta understand, I got the unanimous decision and I did what I wanted to do.

“There was definitely no frustration. We didn’t want to go toe to toe and we didn’t want to make this a risky fight. We’ve moved on from the Julian Williams fight. We came out here, we had a long lay-off and we got the job done.

“We want the belts. We want the best. I’m not exactly sure what’s going to be the next move, but we want the belts.”

Santana said he would learn from the loss.

“In the last round I wanted to come forward and close it hard, but I got a little bit careless for a second. In boxing you have to stay focused for every second of every round. He caught me with a good shot,” Santana said.

“I just wanted to keep coming forward and give it my all. I know I was frustrating him at times, but it was a tall task and I don’t make any excuses.”

