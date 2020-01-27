Eddie Hearn in discussions to promote Rumble in the Jungle II

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has been in discussions with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) about reviving the Stade du 20 Mai in Kinshasa to host a follow-up heavyweight title fight to the Rumble in the Jungle.

Muhammad Ali famously shocked the world when he knocked out George Foreman at the venue in eight rounds to become a two-time world heavyweight champion in 1974.

Hearn said IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua wants to create a legacy for himself in the sport and that the best way to do that is to fight around the globe.

See Also

“It’s probably the most famous venue, or fight, of all time,” Hearn said on 5 Live Boxing with Costello and Bunce. “The DRC is looking to regenerate the stadium. That’s special, that’s legacy. That’s career defining.

“There have been meetings held about that. It’s pie in the sky at the moment but the approach is there and it’s something we’ll have to look at.

“He [Joshua] wants to create a legacy in the sport. When you look at the resumé, he’s boxed everywhere you can in the UK, at Madison Square Garden, Saudi Arabia.

“To put Africa, China and the Far East on the resumé, that’s when you get to global star status. He has no interest in that but he wants to create history.”

Joshua reclaimed his unified heavyweight crown with a comprehensive 12-round points win over lone conqueror Andy Ruiz Jr in their rematch in Saudi Arabia in December.

The 30-year-old Brit is expected to defend his titles against IBF mandatory contender Kubrat Pulev of Bulgaria in the UK in his next outing.

“We want the fight in the UK at the end of May or early June,” said Hearn, who nominated Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Olympic Stadium, the Millennium Stadium and Twickenham as potential venues.

“It’s time to come home. If you asked him where he wants his next fight to be he’d say London, so that’s what we’re going to try and deliver.

“Obviously Pulev must be in agreement with that and hopefully we can get it over the line.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.