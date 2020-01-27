TwitterFacebook

Eros Correa Remains Undefeated with KO in Mexico

27 January 2020
Eros Correa
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Last night in Tijuana, Mexico, Cali Boxing Management’s super-bantamweight prospect, Eros Correa (10-0, 8 KOs), remained undefeated with a fourth-round knockout over Saul Garcia (3-1, 2 KOs). Correa, who is from San Jose CA, fought Garcia at the Big Punch Arena, promoted by GM3 Boxing and Gonzalez Boxing Promotion.

For the first three rounds, Correa applied a ton of pressure upon Garcia with a strategic body attack, that saw Garcia on the ropes having to take cover. In the fourth round, Correa landed a deadly lead right hand that sent Garcia to the canvas, as Garcia opted not to continue. With the win, Correa is that much closer to be in position for a world title shot. Correa is currently a promotional free agent, looking to sign with the right promoter. Four televised bouts are the goal for 2020.

“I wanted to make a statement and I feel I did,” said Eros Correa. “I am as active as I have ever been in my career and very grateful to be in this position. I will keep working hard and know a tremendous opportunity will come soon. My managers are doing a great job guiding my career and I’m thankful. I’m hoping to be back in the ring by late February or March.”

See Also

“We are one step closer to landing a big fight,” said Andrew Bocanegra, CEO of Cali Boxing Management. “Now that Eros has double digit wins, he’s in better position to be in a major step up fight. We are talking to a few folks about getting him a four-fight deal on television. 2020 will be a breakout year for Eros.”

Read more articles about:

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

 

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US