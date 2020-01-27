Joseph Parker open to facing Daniel Dubois in WBO final eliminator

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Joseph Parker would be willing to consider a fight with Daniel Dubois in a WBO final eliminator, according to his manager David Higgins.

The top three contenders in the WBO are Oleksandr Usyk, Parker and Dubois. Usyk, the former undisputed cruiserweight champion, is expected to face Dereck Chisora before his guaranteed shot at WBO champion Anthony Joshua later in the year.

“I think anything is possible,” Higgins told Sky Sports about a potential Parker-Dubois clash. “It’s great that Dubois is making waves and provided he keeps doing that, it’s very possible that Joseph Parker would fight him. They just have to keep heading in the right direction.

“I personally think Joseph Parker has too much pedigree and too good a head on his shoulders for Dubois.

“Dubois clearly has great power. There’s a lot of unknown there. I think Parker has got too much class. If we were ordered to fight, or put in that position, it’s something that could be discussed down the track.”

The 28-year-old Parker is set to return on the Mikey Garcia-Jessie Vargas card in Texas on February 29 against an opponent to be named.

Joshua is expected to face IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in his next fight, with promoter Eddie Hearn hoping that Usyk will sign on to face Chisora as he waits for his shot at the unified champion.

“It’s [Usyk-Chisora] very close,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “It’s now a date issue really. March 28 at The O2, or April 11 in Manchester are the two options. March 28 would be the favourite.

“A brilliant fight. Derek Chisora, the way that he has come back in the sport of boxing and the dedication he has with David Haye, a great team. They believe that they can win that fight. They believe they can cause a big upset. They think Usyk can’t handle the big boys.

“Usyk has already been to the UK, a great fight against Tony Bellew. One of the biggest names in the sport. It’s a monstrous fight in UK boxing and world boxing. Very close now on that fight.”

