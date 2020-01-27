TwitterFacebook

Samuel Teah to Take on Dieumerci Nzau in main event on March 7th

27 January 2020
Samuel Teah
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Tough and battle tested veteran Samuel Teah will headline a big night of boxing that will take place on Saturday, March 7th at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia when he takes on Dieumerci Nzau in the six-round junior welterweight main event,

The show will be the 1st promoted by RDR Promotions.

Teah of Philadelphia has a record of 16-3-1 with seven knockouts. The 32 year-old is a seven year professional has scored some very high-profile wins on national television.

Teah has defeated world-ranked O’Shaquie Foster (8-0), David Gonzalez (8-0-2), Maynard Allison (9-2), Kenneth Sims Jr. (13-1-1) and in his last bout, Teah won the USBA Junior Welterweight title with a 10-round majority decision over Sonny Fredrickson (21-1) on November 14th in Washington, D.C.

Nzau of Silver Spring, Maryland, has a record of 11-11 with eight knockouts. Nzau, 31 years-old is an 11 year professional who is coming off a loss to Omar Bordoy on December 19th in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Seeing action in separate six-round bouts will be undefeated welterweight Mark Dawson (6-0-1, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia as well as popular super middleweight Brandon Robinson of King’s Promotions (14-2, 9 KOs) of Upper Darby, PA.

The undercard will feature some up and coming fighters from the Philadelphia area in four round bouts.

Ryan Umberger (3-0, 3 KOs) of Bensalem, PA fights Estevan Payan (1-8, 1 KO) of Glendale, AZ in a middleweight bout.

Naheem Parker of Philadelphia makes his pro debut against Anthony Carter (0-1) of Philadelphia in a lightweight bout.

Also seeing action against opponents to be named will be super bantamweight Victor Medina (1-0,1 KO) of Hartford, CT; super lightweight Nafear Charles (2-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia; super featherweight Nasir Mickens (1-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia; pro debuting Rasheim Jefferson; middleweight Laquan Evans (2-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia.

Opponents and more fights will be announced shortly.

Tickets are $125 VIP with a drink; $75 Ringside and $55 General Admission and can be purchased at 2300arena.com

