Mike Hilton remains undefeated with unanimous decision in Trenton, New Jersey

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Mike Hilton remained undefeated with a six-round unanimous decision over Bladimir Hernandez in the main event of the inaugural ChampBox fight card promoted by Silver Bow at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey.

Hilton of Trenton, NJ won by scores of 60-54 on all cards to raise his record to 10-0. Hernandez of Chihuahua, Mexico is 20-15.

Shinard Bunch annihilated Fabian Lyimo in 35 seconds of their scheduled six-round welterweight bout.

See Also

Bunch dropped Lyimo in the opening seconds with a vicious left hook. Lyimo, who was in trouble, and was stopped on a follow up flurry.

Bunch of Trenton is 7-1 with six knockouts. Lyimo of Tanzania is 23-12-2.

Frederic Julan remained undefeated with a 2nd round stoppage over Fidel Munoz in a scheduled six-round light heavyweight bout.

In round two, Julan dropped Munoz with a right hook that had him down for referee Alan Huggins 10-count at 38 seconds.

Julan of Brooklyn, NY is 12-0 with 10 knockouts. Munoz of Barranquilla, COL is 39-22-1.

Chris Thomas blew out Engelberto Valenzuela in round one of a scheduled six-round light heavyweight bout.

Thomas came out and was all over Valenzuela and dropped him in the corner. Thomas dropped him for a 2nd time with a perfect right to the head and the fight was stopped at 1:13

Thomas of Toms River, NJ is 15-1-1 with 10 knockouts. Valenzuela Sonora. MEX is 12-17.

LaQuan Evans won a four round unanimous decision over Alberto Delgado in a middleweight bout.

Evans of Philadelphia won by scores of 40-36 on all cards and is now 3-1. Delagado of Roanoke, VA is 1-10-4.

Jakub Sowirko remained undefeated by stopping Mike Moore in the final round of their crusierweight bout.

The time of the stoppage was 32 seconds for Sowirko of Trenton who is now 2-0 with one knockout. Moore of Bristol, PA is 1-2.

Read more articles about: Mike Hilton

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.