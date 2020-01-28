Oleksandr Usyk in for a “nasty surprise” if he fights Dereck Chisora, says Dillian Whyte

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Dillian Whyte has predicted that Oleksandr Usyk could be in for a shock if he faces veteran Dereck Chisora in just his second heavyweight fight.

The former undisputed cruiserweight champion moved up in weight to stop late replacement Chazz Witherspoon in October and is in negotiations for a clash with Chisora in the UK.

It could be a risky move for Usyk, who is guaranteed a shot at unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua as the WBO mandatory contender.

Whyte has had two tough fights with Chisora, winning by split decision in 2016 and 11th round knockout two years later in another close fight.

“He’s (Usyk) thinking he can out-manoeuvre Dereck, but if Dereck is in shape, which I’m sure he will be, he’ll have a nasty surprise and he’ll have a hard night of work, if he wins,” Whyte told Sky Sports.

“I’ll tell him straight, don’t underestimate Dereck. If he’s in shape and he’s motivated, he will give you work. Serious work as well.

“Of course, 100 per cent, and I’m backing him to win as well, because Usyk struggled with Chazz Witherspoon.

“Okay he out-boxed him and out-manoeuvred him, but he hit him with a million punches before he stopped him and Chazz Witherspoon was basically retired before that fight.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn is hopeful of getting an agreement in place that would see Usyk battle Chisora in late March.

“We’re hoping to make Chisora against Usyk for March 28,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “Dillian Whyte against probably Alexander Povetkin at the end of April, early May, and then Joshua against Pulev end of May, early June.

“What a three months that would be for British boxing and bringing some of the biggest heavyweight fights and the biggest names to Britain.”

