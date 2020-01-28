Two New Zealand fighters to battle in Australia

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

New Zealand born Australian resident Floyd Masson (7 – 0 – 0) will take on New Zealander Lance Bryant (12 – 6 – 0) in Floyd’s new hometown of Perth. Ever since debuting in 2018, Floyd Masson has had an excellent start to his professional career. He has already defeated three other New Zealanders including one of the toughest and skilled boxers in the New Zealand Cruiserweight division, Navosa “Smiley” Ioata (6 – 4 – 0). Floyd has said that this was one of the toughest fights of his career especially when he received broken ribs.

Floyd has also got victories over heavyweight boxers including Christian Ndzie Tsoye, Roger Izonritei and Jordan Mororoa. He has also impressed the international sanctioning bodies as he received a ranking in the WBO Asia Pacific rankings, ranked 15th in the cruiserweight division.

Lance Bryant is a massive name in his hometown of Pahiatua and in the Manawatu region. Both Lance and his family a big names in boxing, all fighting in amateur boxing and winning multiple national titles. Both Lance and his brother Robbie went on to have very successful Professional boxing careers. He has had bigs wins over Aaron Russell (13 – 6 – 0), James Langton (11 – 7 – 0), James Porter (10 – 6 – 0), Joseph Kwadjo (24 – 12 – 0) and more. He has won multiple titles including Two New Zealand National (NZNBF and Pro Box NZ versions), IBO Oceania, IBO Asia Pacific and WBF Oceania Cruiserweight titles. In early 2018, Lance managed to get himself ranked in top 50 in the world on Boxrec, the highest-ranking of his career. He is still today ranked 6th in the WBC – OPBF rankings.

In 2018, he received a career-threatening injury in his arm in a boxing bout against Thomas Russell for the Pro Box NZ title which required surgery. Even though the surgery was successful, if the injury happens again, it could finish his career. After the injury, Lance has fought big names including Blake Caparello in Australia, Nikodem Jezewski in Poland and the current WBO Oriental champion and 8th ranked WBO boxer David Light.

Floyd Masson vs Lance Bryant is one of the biggest New Zealand fights to happen in the Cruiserweight division between two New Zealanders. Unfortunately, it’s happening in Australia and over 6 rounds. Lance Bryant is now near the end of his career, now at the age of 39, he is giving pro boxing one more run as he aims for a future world title. As for Floyd, a win for him will give him a massive push in the world rankings and prove he is ready for the international boxing scene.

