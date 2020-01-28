TwitterFacebook

Valley Fight Night Pro Boxing Returns To Burbank

28 January 2020
Valley Boxing Poster
KO Boxing Forum

The ONLY professional boxing show in the 818 returns to the Burbank Marriott Events Center Saturday, February 29th as PR Sports, Bash Boxing, Lights Out Promotions present another installment of Valley Fight Night.

Valley Fight Night will ring in 2020 with another explosive night of professional boxing featuring some of the best young prospects in the Southern California area including:

West L.A. Welterweight
Vlad “Super” Panin (7-0)

Pasadena Light Welterweight
Christian Camarena (6-0)

San Bernardino Super Lightweight
Daniel Cruz (4-0)

Fullerton Super Welterweight
Oleksiy Barker(3-0)

Anaheim Super Flyweight
Jessie Mandapat (3-0-1)

Stanton Super Lightweight
Victor Rodriguez (1-0)

West Covina Light Welterweight
Austin Misael Gudino (5-0)

Gardena Middleweight
Stephen Pichardo (6-1)

As always, the San Fernando Valley will also be well-represented with the professional boxing debuts of standout amateurs, Super Featherweight Matthias Radcliffe and Super Lightweight Jerry Bradford.

Tickets to VALLEY FIGHT NIGHT can be purchased online at:
www.ValleyFightNight.com.

Doors Open at 6:30pm;
First Bout at 7:00pm.

All bouts are subject to change.

