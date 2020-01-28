Valley Fight Night Pro Boxing Returns To Burbank

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The ONLY professional boxing show in the 818 returns to the Burbank Marriott Events Center Saturday, February 29th as PR Sports, Bash Boxing, Lights Out Promotions present another installment of Valley Fight Night.

Valley Fight Night will ring in 2020 with another explosive night of professional boxing featuring some of the best young prospects in the Southern California area including:

West L.A. Welterweight

Vlad “Super” Panin (7-0)

Pasadena Light Welterweight

Christian Camarena (6-0)

San Bernardino Super Lightweight

Daniel Cruz (4-0)

Fullerton Super Welterweight

Oleksiy Barker(3-0)

Anaheim Super Flyweight

Jessie Mandapat (3-0-1)

Stanton Super Lightweight

Victor Rodriguez (1-0)

West Covina Light Welterweight

Austin Misael Gudino (5-0)

Gardena Middleweight

Stephen Pichardo (6-1)

As always, the San Fernando Valley will also be well-represented with the professional boxing debuts of standout amateurs, Super Featherweight Matthias Radcliffe and Super Lightweight Jerry Bradford.

Tickets to VALLEY FIGHT NIGHT can be purchased online at:

www.ValleyFightNight.com.

Doors Open at 6:30pm;

First Bout at 7:00pm.

All bouts are subject to change.

