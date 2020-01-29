Deontay Wilder questions Tyson Fury’s change of trainers ahead of crucial rematch

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 42-0-1 (41) believes Tyson Fury 29-0-1 (20) has made a big mistake changing trainers ahead of their long-awaited rematch in at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 22.

Fury split from trainer Ben Davison who oversaw his return to the ring in 2018 following a two-and-a-half year layoff.

The 31-year-old Brit has since hooked up with Javan ‘SugarHill’ Steward and says he will be gunning for the knockout under his new coach.

“We haven’t seen his power displayed like he’s talking about,” said Wilder. “It hasn’t been continuous, like mine. I think he has pillows as fists. That’s what I felt in our last fight.

“With the strategies that he’s talking about, I don’t really know how to take it. I don’t know if he’s trying to throw me off my game by saying he’s going to knock me out.”

“When you fight someone like me, it’s a mistake to tinker around with your training camp. I’m unpredictable in that ring. When you have too many opinions and too many people who think they have the remedy, it usually backfires.”

In their first match just over a year ago Fury outboxed Wilder for much of the fight only to be denied the victory when he was dropped late twice in the fight. The judges ruled the bout a split draw.

“How do you beat a massive puncher? You have to back him up,” said Fury.

“He gets massive leverage in those long arms while coming forward. I have to put him on the back foot and make him absorb some of my power.

“We’re giant heavyweights. I’ve had 20 knockouts, so I’m very capable of knocking people out.

“When you underestimate someone else’s power, you usually end up unstuck. Whether I’m a great puncher or not, I don’t believe anybody else can match me with heart and determination.”

