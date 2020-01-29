Jarrell Miller planning comeback after signing with Top Rank

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller 23-0-1 (20) is planning his comeback after signing a promotional deal with Top Rank.

The undefeated heavyweight was scheduled to face IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) at Madison Square Garden last June before sensationally failing a drugs test that saw him sidelined for the rest of the year.

Joshua would go on to face late replacement Andy Ruiz Jr 33-2 (22) who sensationally knocked out the champion in seven rounds.

The 31-year-old Brooklynite is keen to get back into the heavyweight mix.

“Jarrell Miller is serious about coming back, doing things the right way and becoming heavyweight champion of the world,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum to Sky Sports.

“He is one of boxing’s most unique and exciting characters, but most importantly, he can fight.”

Miller shrugged off criticism of his failed drugs test, saying he is happy to play the villain.

“Minor setback for a major comeback. I’m coming for everything and everyone. No one is safe. Say hello to the bad guy,” said Miller.

“Everyone wants to portray the superhero. We don’t live in a sunshine world. I’ll never be the superhero. In my world, the majority of the time, the villain wins.”

Miller, who is co-promoted by Greg Cohen Promotions and Salita Promotions, hasn’t fought since his fourth-round knockout of Bogdan Dinu in November 2018.

