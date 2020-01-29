Jeff Horn lays out his conditions for Tim Tszyu fight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBO welterweight champion Jeff ‘The Hornet’ Horn 20-2-1 (13) has attempted to break the deadlock that was threatening to derail his mega-fight with undefeated rising star Tim Tszyu 15-0 (11).

Horn’s promoter Dean Lonergan and Tszyu’s representative Matt Rose have been at loggerheads on two major issues.

Lonergan wanted a rematch clause and a 10-round bout; Rose didn’t want a rematch and preferred a 12-round fight.

See Also

Today Horn declared he’s happy to accept the no rematch clause.“I’m okay with Tszyu’s camp not wanting the rematch,” Jeff Horn said.

“Tim is a very good boxer but I firmly believe I can beat him, so the rematch clause won’t be needed.”

Horn said he’ll also agree to the much-anticipated blockbuster being 12 rounds on one condition.

“I want a 10-round fight but I’ll agree to 12 rounds if they’ll agree to change the revenue split from 60-40 to 70-30,” he said.

“Tim’s already said he doesn’t care about the money, so I expect that won’t be a problem if they want 12 rounds.

“Basically I’ve given in to their two biggest demands so the ball is now in their court.”

The 31-year-old Queenslander, who been stopped in the ninth round of both of his professional losses and was out on his feet during the same frame in his signature win over Manny Pacquiao, joked he would like the have the ninth round removed from the fight.

“Maybe we make it an 11-round fight and just skip the ninth,” he laughed.

Several other conditions have still to be decided including location, date and sponsorship arrangements.

The Tszyu fight would be at the 154-pound limit where the son of former undisputed junior welterweight champion Kostya Tszyu has fought his entire career.

Read more articles about: Jeff Horn, Tim Tszyu

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.