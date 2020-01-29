Josh Taylor speaks out on split from trainer Shane McGuigan

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Josh Taylor 16-0 (12) has opened up about his split from trainer Shane McGuigan.

The move was inevitable following the IBF and WBA junior welterweight champion’s decision to leave promoter Barry McGuigan, the father of Shane.

Taylor, who won the World Boxing Super Series with a thrilling 12-round win over Regis Prograis three months ago, is now canvasing for a new trainer.

The 29-year-old Scot has accused Shane of being bitter after comments he made about Taylor’s new promoter Top Rank losing the purse bid for his mandatory title defence against Thailand’s Apinun Khongsong to Sampson Boxing.

“There is a bit of sadness, we had a great working relationship and everything we did in the gym was working, but as he said himself he wouldn’t train me if I left his dad so that’s why I’m not training with him,” Taylor told The Mirror.

“I wasn’t happy there anyway, there were a lot of things going on but I can’t speak about it.

“I thought [Shane’s reaction] was a little bit tasteless and a bit of bitterness, it’s understandable but I thought it was a bit below the belt.

“I didn’t leave on bad terms, I left because I wanted to take the next step of my career in my own hands.”

Taylor has been trialling Tyson Fury’s trainer Ben Davison and Adam Booth, who successfully guided David Haye’s career.

“I’m in the middle of sorting a trainer out but I’m not going to rush it,” Taylor continued.

“I’ve only tried two; they’re both very, very good and I’m not any closer to making a decision because the two of them are really good but I’m open to trying anyone.

“Adam is very technical and precise with what he does and Ben has told me things I can improve on.

“If I can, I’d like to stay at home in the UK, that would be ideal, but there are a couple of coaches in America I’d like to try as well.

“I’m open to anything that can improve me as a fighter and I’m used to being away from home. I haven’t trained at home since I was 15 on the Scotland team.

“I was in Sheffield for four years on the GB team and then as soon as I turned professional I spent all my time in London, so if I’ve got to go to America, I’ll go to America.”

If Taylor is successful in his next fight against Khongsong, he will look to take on WBC and WBO champion Jose Carlos Ramirez 25-0 (17) in a bid to win all four world title belts.

