Tevin Farmer reveals plans to unify titles before moving up to lightweight
IBF super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer 30-4-1 (6) wants to unify the 130-pound division before moving up in weight to campaign at lightweight.
But before he can do that, he must get past JoJo Diaz 30-1 (15) at the Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami, Florida on Thursday night.
“After I win, I think I have one or two more fights at 130lbs and then I’ll move up, especially if the big fights don’t happen,” said Farmer. “It’s not frustrating, I want the unification fights and I want to be undisputed, but as long as I am still fighting and feeding my family, I am OK with that.
“I go out there and do my thing, I don’t listen to what people say as you can’t win, I just focus on my job and I know what that job is, I don’t need to be told – I bust my ass in the gym and we get popping.
“Talk about overlooking people is overused as you have to plan for the future, but it’s my future and I won’t let any other fighter determine my career – you don’t want to fight me, we move on. I will make my legacy with what I do and who I fight, I don’t care what anyone else does, it’s all down to me.
“It’s going to be a hell of a fight, he’s going to come ready and I am always ready to fight. I’ve had a great camp and we’ve added some new things to what I already have so I can’t wait, it’s going to be fireworks. You can never learn enough. I’m the first in the gym and I’m the last out, I put the work in and cut no corners.
“He started calling me out on social media, usually I don’t pay attention to people but I thought that he would be a good name on my resume, he’s a hell of a fighter and I wanted to give him a shot at the title. I knew the fight would happen, if I say the fight is going to happen, it’s going to happen.
“He’s going to come out and try to bang, throw a lot of power shots, maybe he could try to box too. But anything he brings I’m ready for it.”
