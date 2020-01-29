Tevin Farmer reveals plans to unify titles before moving up to lightweight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

IBF super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer 30-4-1 (6) wants to unify the 130-pound division before moving up in weight to campaign at lightweight.

But before he can do that, he must get past JoJo Diaz 30-1 (15) at the Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami, Florida on Thursday night.

“After I win, I think I have one or two more fights at 130lbs and then I’ll move up, especially if the big fights don’t happen,” said Farmer. “It’s not frustrating, I want the unification fights and I want to be undisputed, but as long as I am still fighting and feeding my family, I am OK with that.

See Also

“I go out there and do my thing, I don’t listen to what people say as you can’t win, I just focus on my job and I know what that job is, I don’t need to be told – I bust my ass in the gym and we get popping.

“Talk about overlooking people is overused as you have to plan for the future, but it’s my future and I won’t let any other fighter determine my career – you don’t want to fight me, we move on. I will make my legacy with what I do and who I fight, I don’t care what anyone else does, it’s all down to me.

“It’s going to be a hell of a fight, he’s going to come ready and I am always ready to fight. I’ve had a great camp and we’ve added some new things to what I already have so I can’t wait, it’s going to be fireworks. You can never learn enough. I’m the first in the gym and I’m the last out, I put the work in and cut no corners.

“He started calling me out on social media, usually I don’t pay attention to people but I thought that he would be a good name on my resume, he’s a hell of a fighter and I wanted to give him a shot at the title. I knew the fight would happen, if I say the fight is going to happen, it’s going to happen.

“He’s going to come out and try to bang, throw a lot of power shots, maybe he could try to box too. But anything he brings I’m ready for it.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.