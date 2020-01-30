Bob Arum open to matching Tyson Fury with Anthony Joshua on one condition

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Bob Arum is keen to match Tyson Fury 29-0-1 (20) with Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) is the self-styled ‘Gypsy King’ gets past WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 42-0-1 (41) in their rematch at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 22.

The Top Rank boss explained the terms and conditions of the Wilder-Fury contract as it pertains to a third fight.

“The fact is that the contract now says the loser of the fight can demand a third fight, but he has to then take 40 per cent and the winner gets 60 per cent,” Arum said in an interview with SiriusXM.

“But it’s up to the loser to pull the plug on the rematch.”

IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Joshua is expected to face IBF mandatory contender Kubrat Pulev in May or June, a fighter also promoted by Top Rank.

“If Wilder in that case is the loser decides to go in another direction, then absolutely Fury will end up fighting Pulev, who will have knocked out Joshua,” Arum continued.

“If Joshua beats Pulev and Fury [assuming he beats Wilder] is available because Wilder hasn’t triggered the third fight, absolutely I would do Fury and Joshua.

“It would be the biggest mega-fight, even bigger than Wilder and Fury.”

Co-promoter Frank Warren concurred, writing in his column for Metro.co.uk that Fury would be prepared to accept the fight, but that it would come at a cost.

“Tyson and Wilder fight on 22 February and the loser has the right to invoke a trilogy fight. That’s in their contracts,” Warren explained.

“Can things change? Of course, but it’ll be expensive to do that. And I mean really expensive.

“Whatever this fight makes, Joshua will have to match it to get the loser to step aside. That will be millions upon millions of pounds.

“But to talk now all glib about a ‘curveball offer’ is rubbish. It’s more difficult now to do a heavyweight unification fight than ever before.

“Wilder and Tyson are tied into two fights, Joshua has his mandatories.”

