Demetrius Andrade wants Jermall Charlo, Billy Joe Saunders next

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO middleweight champion Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade 29-0 (18) has called out Jermall Charlo and Billy Joe Saunders following his ninth-round stoppage of Luke Keeler 17-3-1 (5) at Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami, Florida on Thursday night.

The 31-year-old American southpaw was a class above Ireland’s Keeler, 32, dropping him once in the first and again in the second round before systematically breaking him down through the mid-rounds and finishing him off with a flurry of power shots at 2:59 of the ninth.

After the fight Andrade, who was making the third defence of his title, said he wanted to face either WBC middleweight champion Charlo 30-0 (22) or move up in weight to clash with WBO super middleweight champion Saunders 29-0 (14).

See Also

“I’m not giving up on that. Eddie Hearn sent the offer and didn’t get a response. If they want to send an offer this way, we will respond. Let’s get it on, Jermall. The bogeyman is here, baby,” Andrade said.

Southpaw Saunders, 30, has been linked to a high-profile bout against Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36), but Andrade says he wants to get to him first.

“Listen, I wanted to go up to 168 to fight Billy Joe ‘Joke-A**’ Saunders and that’s what I am looking to do,” he said.

“Since Eddie [Hearn] has that big chequebook, that big bank, give Billy that check too so I can whoop his a**.”

Andrade claimed the vacant WBO strap with a 12-round points win over Walter Kautondowka in October 2018 and has successfully defend his championship against Artur Akakov and Maciej Sulecki by 12th round stoppage and unanimous decision respectively.

Charlo was last in action against Dennis Hogan in December, knocking out the Australian-based Irishman in seven.

Saunders stopped Marcelo Esteban Coceres in 11 rounds in November in the first defence of the WBO 168-pound belt he won against Shefat Isufi in May.

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.