Murodjon Akhmadaliev wins unified championship against Daniel Roman in just eighth pro bout

Murodjon Akhmadaliev 8-0 (6) was crowned the WBA and IBF super bantamweight champion with a split decision victory over Daniel Roman 27-3-1 (10) at Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami, Florida on Thursday night.

With the win Akhmadaliev joins Leon Spinks as a unified world champion in just is eighth pro bout.

The 25-year-old southpaw from Uzbekistan, who won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics, surprised Roman with his boxing acumen and counter-punching ability to win by scores of 115-113, 115-113 and 113-115.

Akhmadaliev unleashed his heavy hands in the opening rounds as he went searching for the knockout, but Roman settled into his rhythm by the middle of the fight as he got his jab pumping and landed some solid body shots.

As the rounds progressed Roman was able to find a home for his signature uppercuts, but nothing he did could deter the challenger.

The ninth round produced good action with the champion having the edge, but Akhmadaliev rallied to take the 10th and 11th frames.

Roman’s corner implored him to do more between rounds and he finished strongly in the 12th, but it was too little, too late.

“I thought I won the fight,” said Roman after the fight. “I thought I did enough.”

Punch stats indicated just how close the fight was with Roman landing 150-728 of total punches (21%) to 153-498 (31%) for Akhmadaliev.

The fight was the fifth defence of the WBA title Roman, 29, won it Japan three years ago and the first defence of the IBF title he won last April in a fight of the year candidate against TJ Doheny.

The former unified champion was disappointed with the result but gracious in defeat.

“I’m a fighter,” he said, “I’ll fight anybody they put in front of me. I would love to rematch. This will make me a better fighter.”

