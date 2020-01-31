Third time is a charm for JoJo Diaz

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Super featherweight Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz 31-1 (15) claimed the IBF championship with a 12-round scored a won a twelve round unanimous decision over reigning champion Tevin Farmer 30-5-1 (6) at Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami, Florida on Thursday night.

In the second round Diaz suffered a bad cut over his left eye from an unintentional headbutt but continued to apply the pressure to win by scores of 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113.

The 27-year-old southpaw had challenged for versions of the world title twice previously, losing a 12-round unanimous decision to WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr in May 2018 before outpointing WBA 126-pound boss Jesus M Rojas three months later after failing to make weight.

“In my previous opportunities, I needed to learn and deal with the adversity that I had been put through,” said Diaz Jr.

“I wanted to be an influence and a person who shows everybody that as long as you believe in yourself, you can overcome everything, any adversity. Despite everything, I was disciplined and focused, and I got the win this time.

“Tevin Farmer is a hell of a fighter. No matter what you say about him. He’s been through everything. I respect him, and I thank him for giving me the opportunity.”

There was a rematch clause built into the Farmer-Diaz contract, so a rematch could take place between the two southpaws in the near future.

Farmer, 29, won the vacant IBF strap against Billy Dib in Sydney, Australia in August 2018. He was making the fifth defence of his championship against Diaz.

