TwitterFacebook

Zutes Boxing Talk returns with special guests

31 January 2020
Anthony George
Zutes Boxing Radio
Write For Us
Anthony George

Born & raised in The Bronx, New York. My first boxing memory is when Leon Spinks upset The Greatest, in 1978, & I have been a fan ever since. I pride myself on discussing boxing straight up with no twists.

Follow Anthony George on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Tonight’s episode will feature Tevin Farmer. He will discuss his upcoming fight with JoJo Diaz. Henry “Hank” Lundy is also scheduled to appear. Lundy is a veteran of the fight game and he is looking to secure a fight date later in February. Zute will also discuss Danny Swift Garcia and Jarret Swift Hurd’s weekend in Brooklyn. We will then look at the upcoming boxing weekend, which is highlighted by Tevin’s fight, as well as Demetrius Andrade’s fight with Luke Keeler. Luke is a live underdog is most people’s eyes, we will take a deep look into it. Our This Date in Boxing History looks at an all-time great middleweight fighting at light heavyweight, as well as two fights from a Mexican legend. Boxing news.  Anthony “Zute” George

Click the link below to listen: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/zute/2020/01/30/zutes-boxing-talk

 

See Also
Read more articles about:

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

 

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US