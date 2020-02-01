Big undercard for Tania Reid vs Karen Te Ruki Pasene

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Bruce Glozier is starting his boxing 2020 with a big hotel boxing event with a great female main event. Today he has announced a massive undercard supporting Tania Reid vs Karen Te Ruki Pasene.

New Zealand amateur national 2018 champion Holly McMath will be making her professional debut on the undercard. Holly has had a good career as an amateur boxer with big wins over people like Commonwealth games medalist Tasman Benny and 2017 New Zealand amateur national champion Katie Thompson. She also is part of one of the best boxing teams in New Zealand, Mayhem Boxing. Mayhem Boxing which is managed by Terry Batchelor has a successful boxing stable with people like WBO World Champion Geovana Peres, Commonwealth Bronze Medalist Troy Garton, Navosa Ioata and many more.

Holly will have a big challenge for her pro debut taking on Elli-Bliss Reynolds. Elli has on win in her pro boxing career so far from back in November last year. She took on Ratsadaporn Khiaosopa who had no wins and 13 loses to her name. Eli also has had a small MMA career back in 2016 and 2017. This will also be the biggest test in Elli career taking on a veteran Amateur boxer that is making her Pro Debut.

The card will also feature the debut of Australian amateur boxer Clay Waterman. Clay has had an amazing amateur career, winning World Junior Championships in Kazakhstan in 2011, Bronze Medalist at the 2018 Commonwealth games, 10 X Golden Glove Champion with Multiple State and National championships and World ranked #19 for Amateur Light Heavyweight division. His opponent is yet to be announced but whoever he will be fighting will have a massive task ahead of them.

The rest of the pro undercard will feature a welterweight bout between Mark Arquiza and Finn Higgins. Mark Arquiza has fought a couple of times in Australia with losing efforts against debut boxers Kade Alexander and Sonny Abid. Finn Higgins has only fought once in a pro fight also at a losing effort against debut boxer in Kaitaia back in 2017 against Hilton Underwood.

And the last pro boxing bout on the card will be a heavyweight bout between Samoan born boxer Viliamu Motusaga and debut South Auckland boxer Joe Ageli. Viliamu Motusaga has never one a pro boxing bout so far but has fought some good names including Che St John (5 – 0 – 0), Christian Ndzie Tsoye (5 – 3 – 1), Michael Cornelius (4 – 2 – 0) on a world title undercard, Kris Terzievski (8 – 1 – 1), and Herman Ene Purcell (16 – 8 – 0) on a world title undercard. Joe Ageli has been brought up in the corporate boxing will be making his pro debut. He has been fighting for a while now and has fought on televised shows.

