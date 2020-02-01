Heavyweight Yorkshire Derby Clash set to Explode

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Heavyweights Kash Ali and Josh Sandland will clash in an all-Yorkshire derby battle at the Barnsley Metrodome on February 21st, as chief support to local man Josh Wale’s headline fight against Tanzania’s Iddi Kayumba.

Rotherham’s Ali has lost just one fight in 17 outings, after being disqualified against David Price last March. Since serving a ban from the sport, the 28-year-old has teamed up with new trainer Richard Towers, picked up a TKO win in November, and is now looking to start mixing it with some of the UK’s big names as soon as possible.

Sandland, meanwhile, has been a pro since 2016, losing just twice in eight contests. The confident Halifax fighter has chased this fight with his Yorkshire rival, knowing that adding Ali’s scalp to his record will boost his career, and lead to bigger opportunities.

Bill-topper Wale, the former British Bantamweight Champion, is now campaigning up at featherweight, winning the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) International Title in November. The 31-year-old is chasing a world title opportunity as he reaches the twilight of his career and, with another homecoming show already booked for him in June, knows a win over his African opponent will stand him in good stead.

“Kash is in a 50-50 fight, on paper, with Josh Sandland,” stated promoter Dennis Hobson. “Josh is a good ticket seller, will have plenty of support, and is actually rated on Boxrec above Kash.

“It was [Sandland’s trainer] Chris Aston who asked for the fight, and it’s a test for Kash, but one I believe he’ll win. Josh fancies he can beat Kash, so we’ve taken him up on the offer. It’s a great chief support.

“We believe that Kash can make a real impact on the heavyweight scene, but he’s got to beat kids like Josh. It’s an exciting fight this one, it’s a Yorkshire derby fight, and could well be pick of the night.”

Dennis Hobson Promotions presents an evening of boxing on February 21st at the Barnsley Metrodome. Headlining will be Barnsley’s Josh Wale against Tanzania’s Iddi Kayumba.

Appearing on the undercard will be Rotherham’s Kash Ali; Sheffield’s Sufyaan Ahmed, Keanen Wainwright and Perry Howe, and Germany’s Cheyenne Hanson.

For ticket information, call 0114 243 4443.

