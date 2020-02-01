Results from Roy Jones Jr UFC Fight Pass; Jade Bornea delivers in America

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Hot Filipino prospect Jade “Hurricane” Bornea struck America last night and he delivered, winning a 10-round split decision over previously unbeaten Ernesto Delgadillo, to capture the vacant North American Boxing Federation (NABF) super flyweight title.

Bornea vs. Delgadillo headlined RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS®®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, live and exclusively from Legends Casino in Toppenish, Washington. To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com

Fighting for the first time as a professional in the United States, the 24-year-old Bornea (15-0, 1o KOs) went into the fight rated No. 10 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and No. 15 by the World Boxing Association (WBA). He is a former IBF World Youth and World Boxing Oriental Youth super flyweight champion.

See Also

Last night on a show presented by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions, Bornea made a name for himself outside his native Philippines with an impressive victory against Delgadillo (11-1-2, 2 KOs), a former World Boxing Council (WBC) United States super flyweight titlist.

The 10-round main event was split into almost two different fights: Delgadillo effectively jabbed his way to take the early rounds, and he registered a somewhat questionable knockdown in the sixth round. Bornea successfully closed the distance after three rounds, sitting in the pocket and becoming more aggressive as the fight went on.

Bornea won a split decision (96-93 X 2 & 93-96) to become the new NABF super flyweight champion.

In the co-featured event, Northern Ireland middleweight Connor “The Kid” Coyle improved his record to 12-0 (5 KOs), needing only three minutes to take care of business. Coyle connected on a crisp combination at the end of round one, hurting his Mexican opponent, Miguel Dumas (11-3, 8 KOs). On the advice of the ringside physician, referee Joel Scobie halted the action after round one for a Coyle TKO win.

Irishman Connor Coyle improved his pro record to 12-0

In a battle of undefeated Northwest light heavyweights, Seattle’s Richard VanSicien (8-0, 4 KOs) scored a first-round stoppage of Abraham Martin (5-1, 5 KOs), of Oregon, when referee Jack Reiss waved off the fight after one round.

Washington super lightweight William Hernandez-Gomez (4-0, 2 KOs) pitched a shutout against Abdul Kamara (1-2), winning all four rounds in convincing fashion.

In a rematch of a draw, Washington super lightweight Margarito Hernandez (1-0-1) won a unanimous 4-round decision over intra-state rival Joshua Wheeler (0-1-1); Tacoma, WA featherweight Jerrell Barbour (1-0) won his professional debut with a 4-rround unanimous decision over Kendall Ward (0-6).

Florida middleweight Glenn Hagler, Jr. (4-1, 2 KOs) and Oregon’s Charon Spain (1-13-2) fought to a 4-round draw.

Official results below:

OFFICIAL RESULTS

MAIN EVENT – VACANT NABF SUPER FLYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Jade Bornea (15-0, 10 KOs), General Santos City, Cota del Sur, Philippines

WDEC10 (96-93, 96-93, 93-96)

Ernesto Delgadillo (11-1-2, 2 KOs), Dallas, TX

(Bornea won NABF super flyweight title)

CO-FEATURE – MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Connor Coyle (12-0, 5 KOs), Derry, Northern Ireland, UK

WTKO1 (3:00)

Miguel Dumas (11-3, 8 KOs), Tijuana, Mexico

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS

Richard VanSicien (8-0, 4 KOs), Seattle, WA

WTKO1 (3:00)

Abraham Martin (5-1, 5 KOs), Medford, OR by way of Mexico

MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Glenn Hagler, Jr. (4-1-1, 2 KOs), Daytona Beach, FL

D4 (39-37, 38-38, 37-39)

Charon Spain (1-13-2), Portland, OR

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHTS

Margarito Hernandez (1-0-1), Wapato, WA

WDEC4 (39-35, 39-35, 38-36).

Joshua Wheeler (0-1-1), Blaine, WA

William Hernandez-Gomez (4-0, 2 KOs), Burlen, WA

WDEC4 (40-35, 40-35, 40-35)

Abdul Kamada (1-2), Vancouver, WA by way of Sierra Leone

FEATHERWEIGHTS

Jerrell Barbour (1-0), Tacoma, WA

WDEC4 (40-36, 39-37, 39-37)

Kendall Ward (0-6), Colorado Springs, CO

*denotes streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.