Baltimore’s Shabazz Bryant Named Executive Vice President of Greg Cohen Promotions

Greg Cohen of Greg Cohen Promotions proudly announces that Shabazz Bryant has been named GCP’s Executive Vice President, effective immediately.

For the past seven years, Baltimore-based Bryant, President of Shabazz Brotherz Boxing, has been a key figure in the surprisingly strong resurrection of his city’s boxing scene. Working with a long list of fighters including undefeated super lightweight contender Keith “The Bounty” Hunter, undefeated super middleweight prospect Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson and light heavyweight contender Travis Reeves, Shabazz Brotherz’ “Real Fights” series has been featured in first-rate venues such as Bowie State University in Bowie, Maryland, and the Baltimore Arena.

“I’m very happy about this opportunity and excited for the future,” said Shabazz Bryant. “I look forward to this year and to bringing new fighters to GCP.”

Bryant, along with fellow GCP Vice President Sarah Fina, will commence working together immediately on signing new talent while continuing to develop the ever growing GCP stable.

“We will be working on the day-to-day and on keeping everything moving in the right direction,” continued Bryant. “I’m looking to bridge the gap between some of the younger fighters and Greg because we have a lot of young fighters that are up-and-coming in this area and Greg has a lot of connections. As one of the top promoters in the sport, he has demonstrated his ability to bring fighters to the next level many times.”

“I’m very happy that Shabazz has officially joined GCP,” said Greg Cohen. “He is a seasoned promoter with a great eye for talent and there is no doubt he will be a tremendous asset to our company.”

About Greg Cohen Promotions

One of boxing’s premier promotional outfits, Greg Cohen Promotions (GCP) is a well-respected name for staging world-class professional boxing events and promoting elite professional fighters throughout the world.

Founder and CEO Greg Cohen has been involved with professional boxing in various capacities since the late 1980s, honing his craft and establishing himself as a shrewd international boxing businessman.

Distinguished by his ability to spot and develop raw talent, Cohen is lauded for his expert guidance of, among many others, current WBA Middleweight Champion Rob Brant from Minnesota, top-rated heavyweight contender Jarrell “ Big Baby” Miller from New York and former WBA Junior Middleweight Champion Austin “No Doubt” Trout of New Mexico. All three fighters, under Cohen’s promotional watch, went from unknowns to prospects to national television stars.

In addition, Greg Cohen Promotions has worked with established names such as former unified and two-time heavyweight champion Hasim “The Rock” Rahman and all-time-great multiple-weight class world champion James “Lights Out” Toney, as well as former WBA World Champion Ismael Barroso and former WBO-NABO Super Middleweight Champion “Mean” Joe Greene.

Cohen also has a full stable of up-and-coming future champions, lead by undefeated light heavyweight Cem Kilic, undefeated featherweight prospect Ramiro Hernandez, and undefeated super featherweight prospect Abraham “El Super” Nova.

Greg Cohen Promotions has hosted world-class boxing events in the finest venues throughout the United States and the world and has also proudly provided talent and/or content for several television networks including HBO, Showtime, ESPN, ESPN+, DAZN, CBS Sports, MSG and FOX Sports Net.

