Tim Tszyu: “Jeff Horn’s just another name on the list”

Former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn 20-2-1 (13) will clash with IBF number seven and WBO number nine junior middleweight Tim Tszyu 15-0 (11) in Australia in April at a venue to be determined.

Horn, 31, was last in action in December when he reversed his ninth-round knockout loss to Michael Zerafa with a majority decision win over 10 frames.

The protracted negotiations for the Horn-Tszyu fight wrapped up over the weekend after issues surrounding the number of rounds, purse split and a rematch clause were resolved.

“I have a lot of respect for Tim Tszyu, and what his dad did in the past,” Horn told the Main Event boxing podcast. “But it definitely comes down to business and I’m in there to beat Tim Tszyu.”

“It’s my opportunity,” Tszyu said. “It’s the best position that I want to be at, and I know this [fight] is the one. This is what I was born for. I’ve been fighting my whole life for this particular moment.”

Tszyu had a breakthrough year in 2019, defeating former Commonwealth champion Denton Vassell, Australian champion Joel Camilleri, world-rated Dwight Ritchie and entertaining brawler Jack Brubaker.

Horn represents another step up in competition for the 25-year-old Tszyu.

“I want to test him. I know I can. Yes, he’s fought some of the greats, but I believe I can bring him into those trenches and test him in a way he’s already been tested, and in a way he won’t be able to survive,” Tszyu said.

“This fight is like every fight of mine. I’m going to take it seriously and again, it’s just one step at a time. Jeff Horn’s just another name on the list.”

