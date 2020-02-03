Callum Smith says his style is all wrong for Canelo Alvarez

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA super middleweight champion Callum ‘Mundo’ Smith 27-0 (19) believes he is a bad matchup for world middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36).

The 29-year-old Liverpudlian remains on a shortlist of opponents for Alvarez that also includes popular Japanese fighter Ryota Murata 16-2 (13) and Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14).

“I think everyone is just waiting to see who he picks,” Smith told Soccer AM.

“If it is me, I would be happy. If not, I’m in a good division, there’s a lot of big fights out there for me, outside ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, so I’m in a good position. It’s just sitting and waiting and hopefully we can get one of the big names sorted.

“Styles make fights. I think I’m a bit of a bad fight for him. I’m 6ft 3in, I’m a lot bigger than him, I can punch. Style-wise, I’m not ideal to fight, but I’m not taking anything away from ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, he’s a special fighter and he’s one of the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world for a reason.

“I wouldn’t say he’s avoided me. I just think there’s a big list of opponents who want to fight him, so he’s got the choice of many, and he picks who he wants to fight. Whoever gets the job, takes it.”

Smith said he would like to face WBO 168-pound titleholder Saunders if neither fighter gets the call up to face Alvarez. Another alternative would be to travel across the pond in search of a major fight.

“Billy Joe Saunders is another Brit who has got a world title – that’s a good domestic fight,” said Smith.

“Daniel Jacobs is a big name over in America, which is somewhere obviously I want to get my name bigger, so there are potential big fights out there for me.”

