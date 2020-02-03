Raynel Mederos KO’s Hurtado inside 50 seconds

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Last Friday newly signed Dragon Fire Boxing prospect, King Raynel Mederos improved his pro record to 3-0 with a devastating body shot.

The Cuban amateur boxing standout Mederos dismantled Bolivian Carlos Ever Rocha HURTADO 4-4 inside 50 seconds in the opening stanza

One of the featured headline fights at the Club Mexico Stadium in Santiago Chile.

See Also

The event was the first of the newly launched Dragon Fire Latino promotional company by Chiles Nico “Maverick” Martinez.

Martinez opened about Dragon Fire Boxing Latino, “This will be a busy year for Dragon Fire Boxing Latino and Chilean boxing. Firstly its an honor to partner with Australias Tony Tolj. We are determined to give our boxers the best opportunities in Chile and build the next generation of boxers, our marquee stars are WBA Fedebol Champion Andres Campos, Ramon Mascareña and Raynel Mederos are boxers who will be the future and its an honor to see these Super human warriors go to the next level”

Mederos opened up about his fight, “Firstly I want to thank God, my manager The Big Bossman Tony Tolj, My promoter “The Maverick” Nico Martinez. I put in the work in the gym and the results came, I have an amazing team around me and I know thats what it takes to go to the next level. I’m looking forward to having a massive year.

Follow Dragon Fire Boxing on Facebook facebook.com/dragonfireboxing, and on Instagram @dragonfire_boxing

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.