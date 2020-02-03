TwitterFacebook

Split-T Management’s Otha Jones III and Hurshidbek Normatov gain midweek wins

3 February 2020
unnamed
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Two members of the Split-T Management management stable, junior lightweight Otha Jones III and middleweight Hurshidbek Normatov scored big wins over the past five days.

Normatov got things started on Tuesday night when he gained a eight-round unanimous decision over Uriel Hernandez in Toronto.

Normatov resisted a knockdown in round seven en-route to the shutout victory by scores of 80-71.

See Also

The 27 year-old native of Brooklyn via Uzbekistan remained perfect as record jumped to 10-0. Hernandez falls to 13-6.

Otha Jones III (Photo by Damon Gonzalez)

Thursday night in Miami, Jones stopped 35-fight veteran Juan Santiago in round two of their scheduled six-round bout.

Jones was dominating over the four-and-a-half minute fight, as he featured a strong right hand that continuously found a home on the head of Santiago. Midway through the 2nd round, Jones dropped Santiago with that punch, and the bout was stopped at 1:29.

The 19 year-old native of Toledo, Ohio, Jones, who was a 21-time National Amateur Champion, improves his mark to 6-0 with two knockouts.

Read more articles about:

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

 

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US