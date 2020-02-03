Split-T Management’s Otha Jones III and Hurshidbek Normatov gain midweek wins

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Two members of the Split-T Management management stable, junior lightweight Otha Jones III and middleweight Hurshidbek Normatov scored big wins over the past five days.

Normatov got things started on Tuesday night when he gained a eight-round unanimous decision over Uriel Hernandez in Toronto.

Normatov resisted a knockdown in round seven en-route to the shutout victory by scores of 80-71.

The 27 year-old native of Brooklyn via Uzbekistan remained perfect as record jumped to 10-0. Hernandez falls to 13-6.

Otha Jones III (Photo by Damon Gonzalez)

Thursday night in Miami, Jones stopped 35-fight veteran Juan Santiago in round two of their scheduled six-round bout.

Jones was dominating over the four-and-a-half minute fight, as he featured a strong right hand that continuously found a home on the head of Santiago. Midway through the 2nd round, Jones dropped Santiago with that punch, and the bout was stopped at 1:29.

The 19 year-old native of Toledo, Ohio, Jones, who was a 21-time National Amateur Champion, improves his mark to 6-0 with two knockouts.

