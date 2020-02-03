Tyson Fury reveals doubts about changing trainers ahead of crucial Deontay Wilder clash

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tyson Fury 29-0-1 (20) has admitted he had apprehensions about changing trainers ahead of his high-profile rematch against WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 42-0-1 (41).

The former world heavyweight champion, who fought to a draw against Wilder in Los Angeles in December 2018, recently announced he would be ditching Ben Davison as coach in favour of Javan ‘SugarHill’ Steward.

Fury had previously worked with the uncle of Steward, the late, great Emanuel Steward at the famed Kronk Gym in Detroit, Michigan in 2010.

See Also

“To train with someone and feel like an absolute novice is exciting,” Fury told BT Sport.

“Me and SugarHill have not worked together for a long time and even before I only had a week with the guy.

“Everything is different; I feel like I’m learning again, before we were polishing stuff I did good and it was a winning formula.

“Now we’re working on stuff I don’t do so well and that’s new to me, and that’s the challenge.

“I thought if there is anyone who is going to be a good heavyweight trainer it’s SugarHill and I believe the switch is a good thing.

“I wasn’t so sure at the beginning, you never know what you’re going to get with a new trainer and your whole team is separated, but after three weeks together I knew it was going to be a fantastic choice.”

Fury picked Davison to coach him when he returned to the ring in 2018 following a nearly three-year layoff, going 4-0-1 under his stewardship.

But the self-styled Gypsy King says he needed to change up his training camp to ensure victory against Wilder.

“Me and Ben were inseparable for the last three years so not having him is strange,” he said.

“We’ve been texting; it would have been nice to have him here as well to work on stuff we’ve been doing but he has other commitments.

“Me and Ben have never had a falling out but for certain fights you need certain styles and what I did before clearly is not good enough to win this fight.

“If I’m not going to win the way I boxed before I’m not going to win it like that this time so it’s got to be totally new.

“I’m willing to sacrifice everything for the victory, that’s how much it means.

“I was boxing him last time and I was hurting him, he was hurt a lot in that fight.

“I didn’t have the energy to finish him, I’ve seen a lot of stuff I’m going to expose and that I saw last time but couldn’t pull the trigger on.

“This time he really is going to fight the Gypsy King and I’m going to take him out.”

Read more articles about: Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.