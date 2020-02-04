A Beginner’s Guide To Sports Betting on Boxing

John lives in UK and loves attending and supporting small hall shows. He lives in England, UK and attends local shows in London. He loves writing about boxing betting and particular likes when an underdog wins against all odds.

Did you know Mayweather–McGregor boxing match drew 874,000 PPV buys in the UK alone? And that’s excluding 132 million views on pirated streams on YouTube Live, Facebook Live and Periscope!

One of the most anticipated fights between two world champions was rightfully called “The Money Fight”. After all, it generated an estimated $85 million in bets, more than any boxing match in history.

This highlights the huge potential boxing holds when it comes to sports betting. Football is the most-watched sport worldwide that tops the sports betting list, but the world is increasingly acknowledging the thrill of a voracious fight. This rising interest is credited to live streaming and wide-reaching social media (remember the KSI vs Logan Paul fight?).

Are you interested in betting on boxing? For the sake of camaraderie, we’re sharing our beginner’s guide to betting on boxing.

Which fighter should I pick?

To pick a fighter, you need to understand their fighting style as well as the opponent’s style. You need to analyse their strengths and weakness and compare it with the opponent’s abilities. To make this comparison easier, look for similar paired fights in the past. You should watch Live Boxing Streams by MaxFreeBets.co.uk to keep yourself up to date.

Apart from opponents, you should also look into their training partners. Those training with the best partners are good picks. It’s even better if their sparring partner has a similar fighting style as the opponent.

Take your time to gauge a fighter’s previous fights. Did they get beaten up badly? Besides physical injuries, a lost fight also projects psychological repercussions. You need someone who can remain in control even under intense pressure.

How can I learn more about the players?

To learn more about the players, keep your eyes peeled for training camp news. Fight camps often release news about fighters. Discovering a valuable piece of information could be highly profitable for you.

That being said, you shouldn’t blindly trust everything you read. Camps are notorious for circulating rumours. Take it all with a pinch of salt.

What are the different betting styles?

For boxing, here are a few popular betting styles-

Live Betting

There are a few things as exhilarating as an intense fight. To further heighten this thrill, there’s live betting. In this style, the betting starts after the match begins. It allows bettors to change or adjust their bets at a price.

Specific Round Betting

In this style, punters bet on the specific round the fight will conclude.

Bout Betting

For bout betting, bettors predict the ultimate winner or if the fight will end in a draw. As a first time bettor, betting on a draw is a risky move.

Go the Extra Mile Betting

Punters place their bets on whether the fighters will last all 12 rounds.

Over or Under Betting

The bookmakers set a specific number of rounds the match will last for, say 7. Bettors can wager on if the match will go over or under this 7-rounds mark.

Exotic Betting

This involves betting on specific propositions such as if the match will end in a KO or if there will be a disqualification.

Should I go with public opinion?

Resist the temptation to go with whatever the public is saying. Your decision should depend on clear logic rather than public opinion. People are quick to give unsolicited advice, avoid it.

Should I pick fights to bet on?

As a betting novice, it’s not ideal to bet on every match. You should pick and choose fights for betting after careful consideration. This is a smart move to become successful in sports betting.

There’s no set formula to become a successful punter. However, attention to detail and learning as much as you can about a fight will help you a tonne.

