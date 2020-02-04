Kim Clavel Signs with Groupe Yvon Michel

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM) confirmed today the signing of North American Boxing Federation (NABF) light flyweight, Montreal’s own Kim Clavel, (11-0, 2 KOs), to an exclusive, long-term promotional contract, allowing her to soon be positioned as a world title challenge.

After completing an outstanding amateur career highlighted by seven Canadian championships and a gold medal in the Continental Championship, the Canadian National Team member made her pro debut in 2017. In her last fight, Clavel took the measure of her Mexican opponent, Esmeralda Gaona Sagahon, by way of a unanimous decision to capture her first title (NABF).

Clavel will soon return to the ring where she’ll headline the March 21st Dooly’s Boxing Series at Cabaret du Casino de Montréal. Moreover, this 2020 GYM Series will be particularly devoted to Clavel, who is guaranteed to participate in at least four of the five planned events.

“When we learned that Kim Clavel had become a free agent, we expressed our interest as she is among the most talented pugilists in Canada, whatever the genre,” GYM president Yvon Michel (pictured tyo left with Kim) said. “We are convinced that Kim has the talent and team required to reach the highest peaks, and above all to have a major impact on the popularity of boxing in Quebec, thanks to her dynamism, charisma and endearing personality.”

The 29-year-old undefeated boxer is convinced that she made the right choice: “After analyzing my options,” she commented, “I concluded that the promoter who best suited my needs and my values was GYM. I want to thank them for their confidence and for this agreement which will give me the opportunity to fight as a headliner.”

Clavel trains at the Boxe Montréal gymnasium inside the Claude Robillard Centre. Her head trainer is former world super bantamweight contender, the excellent and experienced Danielle Bouchard. Her team of assistant coaches is composed of Sara Kali and Nathalie Forget, while Stéphane Larouche, Pierre Bouchard, and Carl Handy provide support as advisers.

“I am extremely happy to start this new adventure with GYM and people I have known very well for most of my life. As a coach, I love planning and I am happy to see that Kim now has a career plan designed specifically for her in order to become world champion,” Bouchard added.

Clavel is from Joliette and has a diploma in health and nursing assistance, which she obtained in Montreal in 2014. She worked in Joliette until 2019, but took an unpaid leave from work to devote herself full-time to her boxing career. Her sponsors included Christin Chevrolet, Buick and GMC.

The Dooly’s Boxing Series, held at the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal, which is a presentation of Mise-O-Jeu, in association with Videotron, is back in 2020 with five events on March 21, May 2, June 6, October 24 and December 12.

Tickets are available now on Ticketmaster.ca, 514-790-1245 / 1-855-790-1245 starting at $ 70.50 or directly at the Casino de Montréal box office. Season tickets or tables for the five events are available to a 10-percent discount by directly contacting Groupe Yvon Michel at 514.383.0666, extension 5.

