Shearns Boxing Promotions to promote 1st pro boxing show ever in Framingham, Mass.

Shearns Boxing Promotions (SBP) has announced it will bring professional boxing for the first time ever to Framingham, Massachusetts with “Fight Night In Framingham,” Friday night, March 20, at Sheraton Framingham Hotel.

Proceeds will benefit Fighting Life, an after-school youth boxing and academic empowerment program, available 100-percent free of charge, to students beginning in elementary school through high school education. With the continuous growth in technology and available access to various social media platforms today, children (especially those ages 11 to 18 years) are easily exposed to and influenced by various social pressures, such as but not limited to, hatred, drug availability, and everyday violence. Located out of UpperKuts Boxing Club in Ashland, Massachusetts, the Fighting Life Boxing Program was founded by owner and head coach, A.J. Thomas, as a resource and program to provide children with a positive outlet and outlook in life. Visit www.fightinglife.org to learn more about this organization.

“We are extremely happy to bring professional boxing to Framingham for the first time,” SBP president Chuck Shearns said, “in addition to teaming with such a great cause in Fighting Life. “We believe that there are plenty of boxing fans in the community who will enjoy a quality show. The early support for this event has been amazing and local businesses have been extremely charitable.

“On a personal note, SBP and Framingham have a very important history together. It is where I first met my wife, Karen, and lived when starting our family. I also boxed in Framingham when I was younger.”

The City of Framingham, located 20 miles southwest of Boston, dates back to the American Revolution and, perhaps, may be better known as being part of the famed Boston Marathon course. Framingham may never have had a pro boxing show held there, but it doesn’t necessarily mean boxing isn’t popular in the city of nearly 69,000 residents.

“We’ve had amateur boxing shows in Framingham, but this will be the first professional event,” Thomas explained. “Kids here are into boxing even though they may not be as knowledgeable about boxing as elsewhere. If more kids understand what boxing can do to better their lives, boxing would have and will get bigger with more exposure to the sport, and that’s why it’s so important to support this show.”

Framingham’s most notable boxer is 2008 USA Olympic Team alternate, Danny O’Connor, who has 30-3 (11 KOs) as a pro. Many Framingham-area boxers now have an opportunity to establish their own names in that market, starting with the March 20th show, including unbeaten super featherweight Timmy Ramos (5-0-2, 5 KOs).

Ramos, a two-time New England Golden Gloves champion, plans to grab the local spotlight in the 6-round, main event against Carlos Marrero, III (2-3-1), of Bridgeport, Connecticut. In 2017, Ramos fought to a 4-round, majority draw with Philip Davis, who Marrero upset in his last fight by way of as 4-round, split decision.

In the co-featured event, undefeated super featherweight Nelson “Chino” Perez (2-0, 2 KOs) faces an opponent to be determined in a 6-tound match. Another New England Golden Gloves champion, Puerto Rico-native Perez fights out of nearby Marlboro, MA.

In a battle of quality MMA fighters in a boxing ring, Albania-born super middleweight Kastriot “Slaughterhouse” Xhema, fighting out of Greenwich, CT, makes his pro boxing debut versus Framingham favorite Saul “The Spider” Almeida (0-10-3, 20-11 in MMA), who hails from Brazil.

Also fighting on the undercard is Southbridge, MA welterweight Wilfredo “El Sucaro” Pagan (6-1, 3 KOs) vs. Tyrone “Hands of Stone” Luckey (9-12-4, 7 KOs), in a 6-round bout; Worcester, MA super welterweight Hansen Castillo (0-3), Worcester super featherweight Ranse Andino (1-1) and pro-debuting Hartford, CT super flyweight Angel Gonzalez, Jr. against opponents to be determined in 4-round fights.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

Tickets prices are $75,.00 ringside (rows 1-3), $60.00 (seated), $45.00 standing room, and VIP tables (of 10) for $1000.00 and may be purchased HERE, at UpperKuts gym, or from any of the local fighters on the card.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET, first fight at 7 p.m. ET.

Street Light Ventures is the presenting sponsor. Other sponsors include Bernardi Auto Group, East Coast Herbalist, Tecate, Ashwood Advisors LLC and A Affordable Insurance.

