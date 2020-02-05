16-Year Old Phenom DJ Zamora lll Scores 2nd 1st Round KO to Start Career

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

16-year-old featherweight prodigy Demler (DJ) Zamora III (2-0, 2 KOs), who trains out of the Pound-4-Pound Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, Nevada, continued his dominance in the ring as won via a first-round knockout last Friday, January 31st at the Big Punch Arena in Tijuana, Mexico.

DJ III landed a straight left that rocked his opponent and forced the referee to stop the contest. DJ Zamora III was a decorated amateur who now has started off his professional career with back-to-back knockouts

“The fight played out perfectly,” said DJ Zamora III. “I worked so hard in this camp and this performance shows just how much work I put in. I’m looking to go back to Mexico next month to continue my quest to become a world champion.”

“DJ trained hard for this bout and the goal is to keep him very active,” said Demler Zamora Jr, the father, and trainer of Zamora III. “He fights well beyond his age and it is showing early in his professional career with these types of performances.”

“DJ got great sparring this camp for this fight as he sparred Tugstsogt Nyambayar, who is fighting Gary Russell Jr for the WBC featherweight world title this weekend,” said Richard Barrientes Jr, DJ’s assistant coach. “DJ is a really good fighter who is getting better with each fight.”

Prodigy boxing twins, Angel Barrientes (1-0, 1 KO), and Chavez Barrientes (1-0, 1 KO), both 17-years old, didn’t get to fight as both of their opponents backed out at the last minute.

