BoxNation reveal February fight schedule which includes three World Title fights

Three live events added to BoxNation schedule for February, including PBC and Golden Boy cards Gary Russell Jr defends World Featherweight Title this Saturday in Pennsylvania Second month of exciting new strategic partnership with Premier Sports

Featherweight star Gary Russell Jr defends his WBC World Title on the first of three live events coming up on BoxNation in February 2020, the second month of a new strategic partnership with Premier Sports.

Russell Jr is regarded as one of the best in the business and on Saturday night he faces Tugstsogt ‘King Tug’ Nyambayar, a 2012 Olympic silver medallist, in what could be one of his toughest tests. Double-Olympic gold medallist Guillermo Rigondeaux aims to win the WBA Bantamweight crown in the chief support bout.

BoxNation subscribers can look forward to a double header the following weekend, starting with rising star Ryan Garcia (19-0, 16 KOs) headlining a Golden Boy bill against Francisco Fonseca on Friday 14th February, with former three-weight World Champion Jorge Linares boxing on the undercard.

On February 15th, unbeaten Super-Middleweight Caleb Plant defends his IBF belt in a homecoming bout against German mandatory challenger Vincent Feigenbutz, who boasts a 85% knockout ratio.

List of confirmed events on BoxNation

Gary Russell Jr v Tugstsogt Nyambayar: Sunday 9th February at 2am (Saturday night show)

Ryan Garcia v Francisco Fonseca: Saturday 15th February, time TBC (Friday night show)

Caleb Plant v Vincent Feigenbutz: Sunday 16th February at 1am (Saturday night show)

In March, BoxNation will be available free of charge to current Premier Sports customers on Sky and the Premier Player. Customers subscribed to BoxNation via Sky will automatically get free access to Premier Sports 1, 2 and LaLigaTV.

