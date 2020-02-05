Sheffield Super-Feather prospect promises “boxing masterclass” in hometown

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Sheffield Super-Featherweight prospect Donte Dixon has heaped praise on his manager Billy Joe Saunders ahead of his third professional bout against Eduardo Valverde on the undercard of Kell Brook vs. Mark DeLuca at the FlyDSA Arena this Saturday, live on Sky Sports Facebook.

The 20-year-old has made a perfect start to life in the paid ranks, outpointing Naheem Chaudry on his debut at the Civic Centre in Mansfield in October before stopping Vladislavs Davidaitis in two rounds at the famous York Hall just before Christmas.

Guided by undefeated two-weight World Champion Saunders alongside leading management company MTK Global, Dixon believes his career is in the perfect hands as he promises to deliver a memorable performance in his hometown this weekend.

“It’s my first fight in my city on Saturday and I’m looking forward to smashing it by putting on a punch perfect performance for all my supporters in Sheffield,” Dixon told MTK Global. “I’m very excited. I just love fighting and I can’t wait to show everyone my skills.

“I’ve been very pleased with my career so far, from my first fight it’s just got better and better. I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds. It’s amazing having Billy Joe help guide my career because he’s someone I’ve always watched even when I was a kid coming up in the amateurs.

“He’s an undefeated two-weight World Champion and he’s been there and done everything, he’s the perfect man to have in my corner and an endless fountain of knowledge. I feel privileged to be working alongside such a professional outfit in MTK Global and I’m excited for my future in the sport.

“I look forward to stepping up in the ranks slowly but surely learning my trade as I go along and getting the right fights and stepping up the rounds. Fans can expect to see a boxing master class, you’ll see me boxing on the front foot, back foot, southpaw and orthodox. I’ll show all my skills in that ring.”

Dixon vs. Valverde is part of a huge night of action in Sheffield.

Kell Brook (38-2, 26 KOs) will be aiming to shake off the ring rust and fire his name back into the mix for a Word Title shot in 2020 when he meets the USA’s Mark DeLuca (24-1, 13 KOs), Kid Galahad (26-1, 15 KOs) takes on Claudio Marrero (24-3, 17 KOs) in a Final Eliminator for the IBF Featherweight crown, Terri Harper (9-0, 5 KOs) clashes with Finland’s Eva Wahlstrom (23-1-2, 3 KOs) in a unification for the WBC and IBO Super-Featherweight World Titles, Anthony Tomlinson (11-0, 6 KOs) takes on Stewart Burt (13-1-1, 1 KO) in an Eliminator for the British and Commonwealth Welterweight titles, Dave Allen (17-5-2, 14 KOs) makes his long-awaited return after eight months out of the ring, Brentwood Super-Featherweight Martin Joseph Ward (23-1-2, 11 KOs) returns, Super-Middleweight John Docherty (7-0, 5 KO) continues his march towards a first title and Sheffield Light-Heavyweight Callum Beardow (1-0) fights for the second time as a pro.

