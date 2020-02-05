Split-T Management Signs Undefeated Bantamweight Ebanie Bridges

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Split-T Management has signed undefeated bantamweight Ebanie Bridges to a managerial contract.

Bridges of New South Wales Australia has a record of 3-0 with two knockouts.

Bridges will be in action this Saturday night when she takes on Crystal Hoy in a six-round bout at the Civic Center in Hammond, Indiana.

See Also

“I am Very excited to be signed with Split-T Management, I truly believe that I am in the best hands of the industry,” said Bridges. “Brian Cohen was always on my radar as he is well known in female boxing and has a very successful and popular crew of girls. I met with David McWater of Split-T Management in my most recent visit to New York and he informed me that Brian would be joining Split T to work along side Himself and the team. So there really wasn’t much hesitation when deciding who I wanted to sign with. David who has just been Nominated as one of the top five boxing managers of 2019, and Brian together will be a force to be reckoned with and I can’t be more excited to see what we as a team can achieve.”

Bridges started out in combat sports in her early years. At age five, she stated in Kempo-Karate and eventually received her black belt. Bridges then moved on to Kickboxing and Muay-Thai. Bridges never fought as it was illegal for females to fight in Australia Bridges then had a successful body building career. Bridges then went back to doing what she loved best, and that was hitting things, so she found a gym and she hasn’t looked back.

Ebanie turned professional on February 8, 2019 with a majority decision over Mahiecka Pareno. He has since racked up two stoppages with her latest bring a 2nd round win over Kanittha Ninthim on November 30th.

She will next ply her trade on American soil when she takes on 20 fight veteran Crystal Hoy on February 8th in Gary, Indiana.

“Anyone that knows boxing, will tell you that the United States is the place to be, and that’s why even a lot of the top Europeans end up fighting or relocating to America. Unfortunately boxing isn’t that big in Australia, let alone women’s boxing, and there is only a handful of females, which also makes matching fights hard and we are so far away from everywhere. There just isn’t a big enough market for it. I want to make waves, I want to smash stereotypes, I want to inspire as many people as I can and I think America is where I can do that”

Observers describe her fighting style as a heavy handed pressure fighter. Mexican Style.” I’m short and aggressive, and I love to fight on the inside.”

“As much as I love looking very girly and cute, I’m exciting to watch and my fights are always full of action,I’m a savage straight up.”

Bridges can be followed on the following social Media platforms

Facebook – Ebanie “Blonde Bomber” Bridges

Instagram – @ebanie_bridges

twitter – @EbanieBridges

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.