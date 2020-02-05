Three Fights to Look Out For in 2020

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

2020 is shaping up to become a memorable year for boxing. Here are three fights you will undoubtedly want to look out for this year.

Mikey Garcia Vs. Jessie Vargas

This match could be the welterweight fight of the year if Mikey Garcia can prove his critics wrong and put in an impressive performance. The American boxer has held multiple world champions in four different weight classes, including the junior welterweight title, which he has hung onto since 2018. In 2019, the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board ranked him the best active light-welterweight in the world. But it is all change for Mikey Garcia this year, as he has recently joined with a new promoter.

The first fight under his new partnership sees Garcia taking on two-division titleholder Jessie Vargas on February 29. Pundits are dubious that Garcia can shine ever since he suffered his first career defeat last year when he challenged Errol Spence for his IBF welterweight title. Garcia appeared outgunned and undersized, as Spence dominated throughout the match and won via unanimous decision. But Garcia is hoping his 147lbs will be enough to prove doubters wrong and win the match against Jessie Vargas. Garcia has got his work cut out for him, though. Vargas will be a formidable opponent. The former world champion in two weight classes is currently ranked by BoxRec as the fifth-best active light middleweight in the world. Should Garcia come through, he stands a second chance of competing for the world championship title against Manny Pacquaio. So, watch this space.

Vasiliy Lomachenko Vs. Teófimo López

According to Top Rank, this match is definitely happening in 2020. Only the location and the date need to be confirmed, but it looks likely it will happen before the end of May. Ukrainian Vasiliy Lomachenko has had a remarkable career since 2007. Lomachenko was one of the most successful amateur boxers of all time, with an unbelievable record of 396 wins and only one loss. Furthermore, he avenged his only loss twice! He has since gone on to win many titles, and he is currently a unified lightweight world champion, having won the WBO, WBA (Super), and The Ring titles since 2018. He is also only the second boxer to be installed as the WBC’s new Franchise Champion.

Although Lomachenko has an impressive track record, do not assume he is bound to win against Honduran-American Teófimo López, who won the IBF lightweight title in December 2019. Lomanchenko may have incandescent-skill, but López has incredible power. And although López is not yet in quite the same league as Lomanchenko, Loma is not as young as he used to be and is appearing to be a little more vulnerable. This pound-for-pound fight will be a must-view match in 2020.

Tyson Fury Vs. Deontay Wilder 2

Everyone loves a sequel, and there has not been a match as hotly anticipated as this one for quite some time. The first time these two heavyweights met in 2018, the intense and tactical match became one of the most memorable fights seen in years. With the match resulting in a controversial draw, it was only a matter of time before Fury took on Wilder again. But fans have been patiently awaiting news of the rematch for some time now. So, the build-up to the fight on February 22 is already feeling intense.

Whether the drama of the first match can be replicated is anyone’s guess. Fury has an outstanding defensive going on, especially for such a large man. But Wilder has one of the single most powerful punches that has ever been known in the sport of professional boxing.

