Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Undefeated IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plants 19-0 (11) is in great condition ahead of the second defence of his 168-pound title against Germany’s Vincent Feigenbutz 31-2 (28) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, February 15.

The 27-year-old from Ashland City, Tennessee won the belt with a 12-round unanimous decision victory over Jose Uzcategui 29-4 (24) in Los Angeles in January last year and successfully defended against previously undefeated Mike Lee 21-1 (11) by third-round stoppage in Las Vegas in July.

“I feel great. Camp and sparring have been great and my strength and conditioning is spot on,” said Plant after a media workout at the City Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday.

“I know everyone says they’re on weight, but if you check my track record, you know that if I tell you I feel good, that probably means it’s going great. We’re just finishing up camp with a bang and ready for February 15.

Feigenbutz, 24, briefly held the interim WBA super middleweight title in 2015 before losing it to Giovanni De Carolis 28-9-1 (13) in a rematch. He has been undefeated in his past 10 fights, including nine by knockout.

“Feigenbutz has a good record and a lot of knockouts. He’s been an interim champion before, and that’s more than a lot of top contenders can say. I know he’s coming to take what’s mine and I know this is the biggest moment of his life, but he’s going to fall short,” Plant continued.

“Since I was little kid I’ve thought about wanting to bring a world title to the Bridgestone Arena. It’s the biggest venue in the city, so to be headlining there as a world champion, at this point in my career, its huge. I’m going to make the most of it.

“We’ve had some really good sparring for this fight. We brought in Ronald Ellis, who comes from a great boxing family. We’ve worked with a couple guys from Norway as well who are really strong and keep coming forward throwing punches. They’ve made sure that I’m always working in the ring.

“My offense and punching power is probably the best that its’ ever been. My defense and footwork is also just as slick as always. You saw the best Caleb Plant so far against Jose Uzcategui, and you didn’t get to see a whole lot of it, but I was a better Caleb Plant against Mike Lee. Now I’m going to show an even better version of myself on February 15.

“I’m boxing super sharply right now. This is probably the sharpest I’ve been heading into a fight. Even sharper than the Jose Uzcategui or Mike Lee fights. Everything is coming together.

“It’s exciting to be in this position. I feel like my career is right where I want it to be. I’m just taking it one fight at a time. We’re going to get this out of the way, then move on to what’s next.

“This fight is something I pushed for and something my whole team really wanted. Now that I have it, it’s not what I want to focus on. I’m focused on the fight and the task at hand on February 15. I know people are going to want to pull me in a lot of different directions, but I’m focused.

“This is a great gym with a lot of great fighters coming in and out. There are a lot of opportunities for me to get really quality sparring. It’s an exciting atmosphere here and I’m happy to have my camp here in Las Vegas.”

