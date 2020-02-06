Daniel Roman wants immediate rematch with Murodjon Akhmadaliev

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBA and IBF champion Daniel ‘The Baby Face Assassin’ Roman 27-3-1 (10) is chasing an immediate rematch with conqueror Murodjon Akhmadaliev 8-0 (6) who he lost his titles to by split decision in Miami last month.

The fight was closely contested with two of the judges ruling the bout for Akhmadaliev 115-113 while the third judge scored the bout for Roman by the same margin.

“It was a close fight and I take my hat off to Akhmadaliev for being a true warrior,” said Roman, who is promoted by Thompson Boxing Promotions and Matchroom Boxing. “I want a rematch because I think I won the fight. I believe I deserve to get that opportunity because I left it all in the ring. I know Akhmadaliev has the heart of a champion, and I believe he’ll want a to face me once more to settle the score between us.”

“Daniel Roman is the embodiment of how a prize fighter should carry themselves inside and outside of the ring,” said Eddie Gonzalez, Roman’s manager and trainer. “The fight was a split decision and if anyone deserves another shot, it’s Daniel.”

“We are in the process of requesting the rematch and we hope that the WBA and IBF realize that Danny is a credit to the sport of boxing,” said Alex Camponovo, vice president and matchmaker for Thompson Boxing. “The fight was razor sharp close and I personally think Danny edged it out; now we need to wait and trust that Daniel Roman will be granted the rematch he is seeking and deserves.”

“Its moments like these where a true champion shows his heart by working his way back to the top,” Roman concluded. “There is no doubt in my mind that I’ll once again be a world champion when that opportunity presents itself. My promoters and management team are the best, I know they will get it done. I’m going to do everything in my power to get my world titles back.”

