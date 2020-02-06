Derrick Webster battles Gabriel Pham in South Jersey Super Middleweight Showdown

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Popular South Jersey based super middleweights, Derrick Webster and Gabriel Pham will meet in the main event as Hard Hitting Promotions makes it debut at Ballys Atlantic City Hotel and Casino on Saturday night, March 7th.

The bout will highlight a eight-bout card.

Webster of Glassboro, New Jersey has a record of 28-2 with 14 knockouts.

The 37 year-old Webster is a 11-year professional who has wins over Obadai Sai (23-1), Thomas Awimbono (25-5), Frankie Filippone (22-5-1) & Francisco Cordero (38-9). Webster is coming off a decision loss to undefeated Lennox Allen on February 15, 2019 in Hinckley, Minnesota.

Pham of Atlantic City has a record of 11-2 with five knockouts.

The 30 year-old Pham is also a 11-year professional who has wins over Michael Glenn (2-0), Chauncey Fields (4-1), & Jaba Khositashvili (4-0). Pham is coming off a stoppage defeat to Ievgen Khytrov on August 1st in Monroeville, Pennsylvania.

Fighters scheduled to appear on the undercard will be lightweight Jeremy Cuevas (12-1, 9 KOs) of Philadelphia; junior lightweight Christian Tapia (10-0, 9 KOs) of Coamo, Puerto Rico; light heavyweight Benny Sinikin (5-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia; junior welterweight Tre’Sean Wiggins (11-4-3, 6 KOs) of Newburgh, New York; super lightweight Jan Carlos Rivera (4-0, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia; middleweight Isiah Seldon (13-3-1, 4 KOs) of Atlantic City; super welterweight Jeff Lentz (5-1, 1 KO) of Lanoka Harbor, NJ. All opponents Plus more bouts will be announced Shortly.

Tickets are on Wednesday, February 5th for $100 for VIP, $65 for Ringside and $50 for VIP and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com and at The Caesars Box Office.

