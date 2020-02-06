Matchroom Boxing announce new partner

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Matchroom Boxing is delighted to welcome WOW HYDRATE as its new Official Sports Hydration Partner.

WOW HYDRATE is the latest innovation in hydration, providing sugar free Electrolyte and Protein waters that feature their unique push-cap technology, which releases fresh ingredients into the drinks.

The partnership with the UK’s leading boxing promoters offers the drinks brand significant exposure in what is set to be another huge year for British boxing.

Launching ahead of the Kell Brook vs. Mark DeLuca card in Sheffield this Saturday, the drinks brand will receive branding across the ring apron, water bottles, towels and buckets around ringside and hydration stations will be set up backstage to assist boxers with their hydration. The brand will also get exposure at press conferences and across Matchroom Boxing’s social channels throughout the two year partnership.

The company’s mission is to inspire and educate those interested in living an active lifestyle, delivering them the health benefits they truly need by keeping them hydrated without the need for sugar and carbs and delivering essential vitamins through workouts and exercise.

Speaking about the partnership Managing Director of WOWHYDRATE Jon Hayman said: “We are delighted to be chosen as the Official Sports Hydration Partner with Matchroom Boxing, boxers are extremely fit athletes and need to be constantly hydrated throughout their gruelling routines, WOW HYDRATE provides them with vital protein and electrolytes to maintain performance levels and aid recovery.”

Managing Director of Matchroom Boxing Eddie Hearn added: “We are proud to announce the newest Matchroom Boxing partner, WOW HYDRATE. We know how important hydration is in this sport, so it’s great to be working with a brand leading the way in this sector.”

