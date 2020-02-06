Michael Zerafa predicts Jeff Horn victory over Tim Tszyu

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Michael Zerafa 27-4 (16) has tipped his old foe Jeff Horn 20-2-1 (13) to defeat Tim Tszyu 15-0 (11) in a close fight.

Horn and Tszyu agree to terms earlier this week for a 10-round fight on April 22 at a venue to be determined.

Zerafa, who scored a surprise ninth-round knockout of Horn last August before dropping a majority decision in the rematch in December, believes the fight will be determined by experience.

See Also

“I think Horn’s aggressiveness, his strength, his awkwardness – I believe he beats Tszyu,” Zerafa told Sporting News.

“Just on experience, lack of experience.

“Tszyu’s growing, he’s a great fighter, but I think Horn steals the win – just. Just.”

Tszyu has previously called out Zerafa as part of his four-fight plan that included Joel Camilleri, Dwight Ritchie and Horn.

“He’s had a four-fight plan that I was in, and now he doesn’t want that fight,” Zerafa said. “He had Joel, Dwight, me and Horn, and he’s gone Joel, Dwight, [Jack] Brubaker, Horn.

“Like I said, the fight’s there. Contact my team, let’s make it happen.

“We’ve contacted you three times and you’ve come back with injuries. We’ve offered you a good purse and you haven’t wanted it.

“We call him the magician at our gym, because every time a fight approaches he disappears.

“We want that fight and we believe we can beat him.”

Zerafa questioned whether the 25-year-old Tszyu deserved the spotlight he’s currently receiving.

“He hasn’t earned that shot yet. You take away his last name – respect to him, and his dad is an absolute legend, I’m a big fan of his old man – but you take away his last name and he hasn’t earned that position,” Zerafa said.

“Me and Horn, we’ve beaten world champions, we’ve fought around the world, we’ve fought world champions.

“He hasn’t earned that spot yet.

“No disrespect to him or his team, but it’s a fight we want and can definitely win.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.