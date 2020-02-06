Reid Boxing of Las Vegas debuts with professional card

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Reid Boxing of Las Vegas launches its inaugural card Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

The professional boxing card, presented by promoter Stephen Reid, features seven bouts, including 10 Southern Nevadans, five of whom are undefeated.

The card will be held in the Paradise Event Center North at the Westgate, staring at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30.

Tickets are priced at $25, $50, $75, 150 and $200 with all seats Reserved. Tickets can be purchased in advance through eventbrite.com or at the door at the Westgate Feb. 13.

The main attraction is:

Former World Boxing Association Fedelatin welterweight champion Ravshan Hudaynazarov, originally from Uzbekistan and now living in Las Vegas, against Cameron Krael of Las Vegas in a super welterweight bout.

Hudaynazarov has a record of 17-3 and 13 knockouts while Krael has a mark of 16-15-3 and four knockouts. But Krael’s record is deceiving; he has met top notch opponents. At the time Krael fought them, his 34 opponents combined to win 80 percent of their bouts, and 20 of those 34 were unbeaten or had only one loss when he faced them. Last July Krael went the distance against undefeated Las Vegan Keith Hunter, ranked No. 13 by the WBA among super lightweights.

The undercard includes:

Light heavyweight Britton Norwood of Las Vegas with a record of 9-4-1 and seven knockouts against undefeated Errol Jackson of Las Vegas with a mark of 3-0 and three knockouts.

Unbeaten Las Vegas middleweight Sharif Rahman, son of former World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman, with a record of 3-0 and two knockouts, against Rashad Scott of Columbus, Ohio, with a mark of 3-2 and one knockout.

Undefeated middleweight Will Clemons of Las Vegas with a record of 4-0 and two knockouts against Victor Toney of Youngstown, Ohio, with a mark of 5-1 and four knockouts.

Unbeaten welterweight Cesar Quinones of Las Vegas with a record of 5-0 and four knockouts against an opponent to be determined.

Undefeated bantamweight David Alaverdian, originally from Israel and now living in Las Vegas, with a record of 1-0 and one knockout against an opponent to be determined.

And two Las Vegas super welterweights making their pro debut: Alexander Thiel vs. Rene Silvano.

