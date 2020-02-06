Tyson Fury prepared to face Anthony Joshua under one condition

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tyson Fury 29-0-1 (20) has revealed the only way a fight with unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) will happen is if the bout takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fury’s comments come after Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn revealed last week he had been in discussions with Saudi Arabia to host the event between his boxer and the winner of the rematch between Fury and WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 42-0-1 (41) in Las Vegas on February 22.

Both boxers could earn more than £100m for the four-belt world championship clash, according to Hearn.

“Anything can happen in the ring but the fights I want to see are me and Wilder, me and Joshua and Joshua and Wilder; there are no other players,” Fury told Sirius XM.

“That fight happens in Las Vegas and Las Vegas alone, it’s the capital of boxing.

“It will be at the MGM Grand Garden Arena live from Las Vegas.

“Anthony Joshua is a p***. I’m the one who has come to America and conquered America.

“Joshua got knocked out by a little fat man in Andy Ruiz, and in the rematch he ran away from the little fat man all night.”

Joshua regained the IBF, WBA and WBO titles with a 12-round decision win over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in December after being knocked out in seven rounds by the Mexican-American in New York in June.

His next assignment is expected to be a mandatory title defence against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14).

Wilder recently praised Pulev in an interview with ESPN.

“He’s a brave and strong fighter,” Wilder said. “I haven’t seen too much of Pulev because he hasn’t been out there too much.

“The things that I have seen, he definitely put up great fights, Klitschko and stuff, I think he’s strong willed, strong minded.”

