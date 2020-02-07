Daniel Dubois promises to knockout Joe Joyce at the O2 Arena

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois 14-0 (13) has promised to knockout Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce 10-0 (9) all-British heavyweight showdown at London’s O2 Arena on April 11.

The 22-year-old Londoner is looking to keep his KO streak alive after stopping his last five opponents in 2019 including Nathan Gorman and Kyotaro Fujimoto.

Dubois admits he lacks the experience of Olympic silver medallist Joyce, but said his power will be the difference on fight night.

“I’m going to put you to sleep, bring your sleeping bag,” Dubois said on Good Morning Britain. “I need this fight, I’ve been waiting a long time for this fight.

“This will be the fight that announces me to the world. I think I’m better than Joe in every department; better jab, movement, more power. The only thing Joe has over me is experience.

“This will be the most devastating performance of my career. It’s a career-defining fight and after this I’ll move on to a world title.

“I’ve got world championship potential; I’m out there to be the best fighter I can be.

“At the end of the day I’m putting Joe to sleep, come what may I’m going to be ready.”

Joyce enjoyed a stellar 2019 with victories of former WBC heavyweight champion Berman Stiverne and fringe contenders Alexander Ustinov and Bryant Jennings.

The 34-year-old turned down a comparably lower offer to face highly-rate Filip Hrgovic for the European title in favour of the Dubois fight.

He believes his higher level of competition will give him the edge against Dubois.

“This is a massive fight, there’s no denying that there’s a lot on the line on both sides but experience is something you can’t buy and I’ve got tonnes of it and I believe it’ll play a huge factor in this fight,” said Joyce.

