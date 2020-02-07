Kell Brook wants second world championship in 2020, says Amir Khan fight will never happen

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former IBF welterweight champion Kell ‘Special K’ Brook 38-2 (26) says he won’t accept anything less than a stellar performance against Mark ‘The Bazooka’ DeLuca 24-1 (13) when the pair meet at the Sheffield Arena in Sheffield, England this Saturday night.

“You’ve got to go away and think ‘he’s back better than ever.’ That’s what I want people to say,” Brook said to The Express.

“It’s got to be spectacular. I want to be on everybody’s lips, I want people to say ‘he’s the main man again.’ That’s what I’m aiming for.”

See Also

The 33-year-old, who has been campaigning at junior middleweight for the past three years, says he hasn’t ruled out a return to the 147-pound division.

“I want to be a two-time world champion this year,” Brook said. “I could do welterweight. For the right fight, I’ll do welterweight.

“It would have to be a meaningful fight. A world title fight, or a big meaningful fight.”

Brook is realistic about his future in the sport if he can’t get past American southpaw DeLuca, 31.

“My opponent DeLuca is a strong, gutsy fighter who is always ready for war,” he said. “But I’m planning on putting on a statement to show the world that I’m still a force at 154 or 147lbs.

“If I lose to DeLuca, absolutely it will be my last fight and I will walk away and retire.

“If I can’t beat DeLuca, how can I say I want to fight the elite of the sport, rematch Errol Spence or fight Terence Crawford?”

Despite being linked to massive domestic showdown with Amir Khan for years, Brook now believes that fight will never happen.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that he [Khan] won’t fight me.” Brook said. “But [he] will fight Canelo and Crawford, not because he’s scared of me, but because he’s scared of losing to another Brit. He knows if we fight he will lose.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.