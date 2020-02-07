Kubrat Pulev sends warning to Anthony Joshua

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Kubrat Pulev has issued a warning to IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, telling him he is ready to travel to London to bust him up in front of his hometown fans.

Bulgarian Pulev 28-1 (14) is the mandatory contender to the IBF belt held by Joshua 23-1 (21).

The 30-year-old British world champion is keen to fight at home after two fights about in 2019.

“Calm down champ, I see that you are very worried to fight away from home and you are absolutely right to be, haha!” Pulev said.

“But rest assured, if necessary I’m ready to come to London and bust you up in front of your own fans!

“Until then, tell Mr. Hearn not to get ahead of himself, we do not have a deal yet!”

On Thursday promoter Eddie Hearn said that a deal for Joshua to defend against Pulev was “very close”.

“We’ve had offers in from the Far East, Middle East, Africa, America, Turkey,” Hearn told Sky Sports News.

“He’s made it very clear to me, I want to come home. I want to box in London next. I’ve been to Madison Square Garden, I’ve been to Saudi Arabia, bring me home. Forget the other offers, bring me home.

“He wants to fight in London in June. We’re on the verge of making that happen now. Spurs is the frontrunner and that’s what he’s asked me to do. We’ll be delivering that for him.”

In other heavyweight news, Hearn said he was confident a bout between former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk versus Dereck Chisora was close to being made, as was a matchup between Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin.

“It looks like Usyk against Chisora is almost there. It’s going to take place a few weeks later than anticipated,” Hearn said.

He added that “it looks like terms are agreed” for the Whyte-Povetkin fight.

