Fight Times; Brook vs Deluca weights and running order

8 February 2020
Kell Brook
Press Release

16:30 DOORS
16:45 FIRST BELL

LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL

4 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight contest
CALLUM BEARDOW 12st 11lbs 8oz v PAWEL MARTYNIUK 12st 11lbs 5oz
(Sheffield, England) (Poland)

6 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest
JOHN DOCHERTY 12st 1lb 8oz v PABLO MENDOZA 12st 11oz
(Edinburgh, Scotland) (Nicaragua)

17:50 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS FACEBOOK

4 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest
DONTE DIXON 9st 4lbs 10oz v EDUARDO VALVERDE 9st 4lbs 3oz
(Sheffield, England) (Nicaragua)

10 x 3 mins Eliminator for British & Commonwealth Welterweight Titles
ANTHONY TOMLINSON 10st 6lbs 10oz v STEWART BURT 10st 6lbs 6oz
(Sheffield, England) (Glasgow, Scotland)

19:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS

10 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest
MARTIN J WARD 9st 6lbs 6oz v JESUS AMPARAN 9st 4lbs 8oz
(Brentwood, England) (Mexico)

6 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest
DAVE ALLEN 18st 10lbs 14oz v DORIAN DARCH 17st 6oz
(Conisborough, England) (Aberdare, Wales)

12 x 3 mins IBF Featherweight World Title Final Eliminator
KID GALAHAD 8st 13lbs 3oz v CLAUDIO MARRERO 8st 13lbs 10oz
(Sheffield, England) (Dominican Republic)

10 x 2 mins WBC & IBO Super-Featherweight World Titles
EVA WAHLSTROM 9st 3lbs 7oz v TERRI HARPER 9st 3lbs 10oz
(Finland) (Denaby, England)

12 x 3 mins WBO Inter-Continental Super-Welterweight Title
KELL BROOK 10st 13lbs 12oz v MARK DELUCA 10st 12lbs 12oz
(Sheffield, England) (Massachusetts, USA)

